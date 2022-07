They say all good things must end, but it's hard to believe there could be a time when the iconic Choco Taco is no more. Though the treat musters nostalgic feelings — it was almost a rite of passage to enjoy one as a child — it's a dessert that has always been at our fingertips, should we want to satisfy a craving. But now, Klondike, the company that produces the hard-shell treat, has announced it will stop producing the Choco Taco for good.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO