ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Tidewater Landing developer secures funding to move forward

By JOANNA BOURAS, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s Commerce Board voted 6-5 Monday night to give Pawtucket’s Tidewater Landing project the green light to move forward. Gov. Dan McKee made the deciding vote, meaning the developer now has $124 million to build a 10,000-person soccer stadium, public plaza, river walk, and 150 parking...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket's Tidewater Landing Project to move forward

(WJAR) — Pawtucket's Tidewater Landing Project is moving forward after parties reached a new funding agreement on Monday. The $124 million professional soccer stadium is planned to be built along the Seekonk River. On Monday, the Rhode Island Commerce Board approved a new agreement on the financing for the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee administration to announce push for highly efficient heat pumps

(WAJR) — The McKee administration on Thursday is set to unveil a new initiative to steer Rhode Islanders to highly efficient electric heat pumps. Governor Dan McKee will hold an event in Cranston Thursday morning to kick off the High-Efficiency Heat Pump Program at headquarter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 99.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

New resource center set to open in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket and the New England Institute of Technology is celebrating the opening of a resource center in the city next week. The celebration will be held at the University Resource Center on Brayley Street at 5 p.m. Monday. The facility is designed...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Crews remove excavator stuck under overpass in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A piece of heavy construction equipment became stuck under a highway overpass in Providence on Thursday afternoon. The excavator, being pulled on a trailer, was sitting under the Broad Street overpass on Interstate 95 south. The excavator's arm apparently struck the underside of the bridge.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

McKee to announced 33rd Governor’s Bay Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day Wednesday. Bay Day is slated for Sunday, where Rhode Islanders will be able to park at the beach, ride RIPTA’s beach bus service, and fish in saltwater all for free.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

What do water ‘restrictions’ mean? How do officials decide to call for them?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Urban Construction#Commerce Board#Fortuitous Partners
Valley Breeze

Wildenhain: It’s time to address clutter of unmoved cars

PAWTUCKET – This city is being cluttered worse than ever by cars being left in local neighborhoods for weeks on end, says City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who’s working with police to come up with some type of a solution to the issue. During a council meeting last Wednesday,...
Valley Breeze

Disabled Johnston woman cleans up neighborhood litter

JOHNSTON – Walks through Johnston neighborhoods are taking a little longer now for Jade Lanni and her disability care worker Joshua Hurst since they began picking up trash along the sides of the road. Lanni and Hurst have been walking for around 45 minutes twice a week through the...
JOHNSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Turnto10.com

Providence to have 25 license plate reader cameras up within 30 days

(WJAR) — Providence officials say the city will roll out 25 license plate reader cameras in the city within 30 days. At a Wednesday morning briefing, city leaders assured the public that the one-year pilot program will have will have transparency and will not threaten civil liberties. Mayor Jorge...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Westerly issues emergency ordinance for wasting water amid drought

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Westerly issued an emergency ordinance Tuesday prohibiting residents from wasting water amid the town’s drought. Among things considered to be wasteful are the watering of lawns, filling of swimming and wading pools, washing of houses, cars, sidewalks, and boats, and any other similar water use.
WESTERLY, RI
thepublicsradio.org

The legacy of a Rhode Island manufacturing giant and its “unlikely” leader

Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Did you know there are over 80 sites across Rhode Island where children 18 and under can have fun and enjoy a tasty, nutritious meal at no cost this summer?. We recently stopped by the City of Central Falls’ Veteran’s Memorial Park where students were cooling off at the nearby splash park and enjoying delicious fajitas.
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy