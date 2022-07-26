Derrick Evans reports to prison in eastern Michigan

Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.

