Derrick Evans reports to prison in eastern Michigan
MILAN, MI (WOWK) — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans has reported to prison. Evans was sentenced to three months behind bars for his role in...www.wfxrtv.com
MILAN, MI (WOWK) — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans has reported to prison. Evans was sentenced to three months behind bars for his role in...www.wfxrtv.com
That’s what happens when you break the constitution and laws! He should’ve gotten a longer sentence.
Comments / 9