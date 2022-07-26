ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Evans reports to prison in eastern Michigan

By Isaac Taylor
Cover picture for the articleMILAN, MI (WOWK) — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans has reported to prison. Evans was sentenced to three months behind bars for his role in...

Comments / 9

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

That’s what happens when you break the constitution and laws! He should’ve gotten a longer sentence.

Reply(2)
15
 

