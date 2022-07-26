ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Man breaks into North Fort Myers home and attempts to kiss woman inside

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I9Jw_0gtpUFwC00

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man is in jail after breaking into a North Fort Myers home and attempting to kiss a woman who lives there.

Lee County deputies say 36-year-old Shawn Pons of St. Petersburg broke into a home on Ridgeway Drive in North Fort Myers on Monday.

The woman who lives there says she was doing laundry when Pons grabbed her from behind and attempted to kiss her cheek.

She told deputies Pons quickly ran off. Investigators were able to locate him inside of his car parked in front of the house.

Pons was arrested on an out of county warrant.

He is facing burglary with assault charges for Monday’s incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at St. Petersburg marina

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a body that was found Wednesday evening at Harborage Marina. Rescuers responded just after 9:20 p.m. to the marina, located at 1500 2nd St. S., on a call that a man's body was located, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death in Cape Coral classified as not suspicious

The Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that they are on an active death investigation scene but said it is not suspicious. Police say the death investigation is taking place on SW 17th Avenue in Cape Coral. Cape Coral police said they are unable to provide any information out of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton police target high-crash areas amid 'alarming' increase

BRADENTON, Fla. - The next time you're driving in Bradenton, you might want to pay extra attention. On Wednesday night, the city's police department announced in a tweet that it is increasing patrols in response to the number of fatal traffic crashes doubling from 2020 to 2021. In a news...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
PSki17

Charlotte County Patrol Blotter: 96 Arrested Week Ending 7/24

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officers concluded another week of policing the community on July 24th, with officers arresting a total of 96 individuals according to public records. That total is in line with previous weeks in the relatively calm Charlotte area and represents a significantly smaller figure than the 198 arrests reported in neighboring Lee County for the same period.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Police investigate deadly crash in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Ybor City early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of North 22nd Street and East Palm Avenue. Police said a person inside one of the vehicles was killed. It’s...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

1 dead following crash at Tampa intersection, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Palm Avenue. The collision involved two vehicles. Police said one of the occupants in one of the vehicles...
TAMPA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Memorial for woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Dayanna Diaz was killed July 22 when an SUV drove through an intersection and hit the motorcyclist, according to FHP. A GoFundMe was created to help the family with funeral expenses. Fox 4 does not offer endorsement nor guarantees in relation to crowdfunding websites.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are warning condo residents of a scam where burglars are claiming to be pest control technicians. Once they get inside a home, the phony exterminators steal jewelry, cash and other items, authorities say. Police have arrested one man in connection with these burglaries and...
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police identify woman found dead near shopping plaza

Police have identified the woman found dead at a shopping plaza in Fort Myers on Monday. Tammie Rainey, 46, was found lying in bushes near Just Kicks Sneakers, a shoe store on US-41 off of Braman Avenue. Fort Myers police initially said the death was ruled suspicious because of her...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy