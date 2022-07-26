ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for 2.8 million dollars

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Buzz Aldrin’s jacket, worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969, has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly 2.8 million dollars (£2.3 million).

The 2,772,500 dollars paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artefact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale.

The jacket worn by astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin (Sotheby’s via AP)

The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Mr Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder.

It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby’s.

Mr Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

scitechdaily.com

NASA Selects Draper To Deliver Artemis Science Experiments to Far Side of Moon

Draper of Cambridge, Massachusetts has been given a contract by NASA to send Artemis scientific missions to the Moon in 2025. The commercial delivery is a component of NASA’s Artemis Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. Draper is responsible for end-to-end delivery services, including payload integration, transport from Earth...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
