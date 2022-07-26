Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many areas across southeastern Kentucky picked up an incredible amount of rain during the overnight hours. More rounds are possible today. The light of day will reveal all kinds of damage because of high water. It is going to be catastrophic for many folks living in the mountains. In some cases, we picked up 5-8″ of rain from midnight through early this morning. Not even a full twelve-hour time frame. I don’t expect the upcoming rain to add up to those same levels but it will be just enough to keep the ground saturated and water high.
A flood emergency has been issued in parts of eastern Kentucky after hours of torrential rain. Weekend TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks the forecast for that region and the rest of the country.July 28, 2022.
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The damage is widespread and significant following what can only be described as an historic flash flooding event across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and surrounding states. After several rounds of rain moved through the region in preceding days, an area of slow-moving thunderstorms developed across...
(WYMT) - There are several areas opening emergency shelters in our region to offer people a place to go during the flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. In Perry County, there are six shelters open. Below is a list of the Perry County shelters. First Presbyterian Church - Red Cross shelter.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the counties hit hardest by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky was Knott County. Governor Andy Beshear reported one person has been confirmed dead in the county so far. The city of Hindman has experienced several water line breaks and many homes are...
UPDATE 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night: Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until at least 1:15 a.m. Thursday for parts of Floyd and Pike counties which have already been hit hard this week with flooding. (WOWK) — Half way through the work week and heavy rain is once again set to move into the region. The […]
FLOYD/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky (WSAZ) -- Many areas of eastern Kentucky received excessive rainfall causing dangerous flooding overnight. Blocked roads from high water, mud slides and trees have been reported. Water is still rising in some areas and future weather forecasts are predicting additional rainfall over the next several days. Many...
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Several areas in Eastern Kentucky are under flood watches. Officials with the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department said multiple department members were out checking roads. Several of those were blocked by water at times on Tuesday. The Floyd County Sheriff also shared a Facebook post saying...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working to help areas in Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding. “Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” officials said. If you need to report...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers to be cautious after reports of several roads flooded in the area. According to a post shared by the department, several areas are experiencing high water, “Emergency personnel are responding to different locations throughout the county and there are also reports of water in houses.”
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered another Team Kentucky update Thursday. You can watch that full press conference here. Governor Beshear discussed the deadly flooding situation happening in some eastern Kentucky counties. WKYT, our sister station in Lexington, has been keeping up with the latest. At this time, they...
FRANKFORT, KY (July 28, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police is working diligently to respond to areas of Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding. Post 13, Hazard, as well as other Post phone lines, are dealing with a high volume of incoming calls. Troopers continue to work to preserve life...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - With so much devastation following flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, folks want to find a way to help people impacted. New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money, and they just released a new t-shirt Thursday afternoon. The “Eastern...
