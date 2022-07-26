ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday

By Brandon Robinson
wymt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down...

www.wymt.com

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locally heavy rain will continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many areas across southeastern Kentucky picked up an incredible amount of rain during the overnight hours. More rounds are possible today. The light of day will reveal all kinds of damage because of high water. It is going to be catastrophic for many folks living in the mountains. In some cases, we picked up 5-8″ of rain from midnight through early this morning. Not even a full twelve-hour time frame. I don’t expect the upcoming rain to add up to those same levels but it will be just enough to keep the ground saturated and water high.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The damage is widespread and significant following what can only be described as an historic flash flooding event across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and surrounding states. After several rounds of rain moved through the region in preceding days, an area of slow-moving thunderstorms developed across...
KENTUCKY STATE
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

Drone video shows devastation from flooding in Eastern Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the counties hit hardest by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky was Knott County. Governor Andy Beshear reported one person has been confirmed dead in the county so far. The city of Hindman has experienced several water line breaks and many homes are...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Update: flooding again in Kentucky Wednesday night

UPDATE 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night: Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until at least 1:15 a.m. Thursday for parts of Floyd and Pike counties which have already been hit hard this week with flooding. (WOWK) — Half way through the work week and heavy rain is once again set to move into the region. The […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Power restored in southern Kentucky areas after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Power is being restored for Bowling Green residents impacted by the severe storms earlier this evening. Warren RECC updated an hour ago on Twitter, saying nearly half of the original outages they were dispatched to were restored. BGMU has restored power in the area as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

KSP: How to report missing people following severe flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working to help areas in Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding. “Troopers continue to work to preserve life and conduct rescue missions, and they remain committed to assisting those in need,” officials said. If you need to report...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

PICS: Reports of flooded roads seen in eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers to be cautious after reports of several roads flooded in the area. According to a post shared by the department, several areas are experiencing high water, “Emergency personnel are responding to different locations throughout the county and there are also reports of water in houses.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WIBC.com

NWS: Rain Likely for Most of Indiana Through Thursday

STATEWIDE–Heavy rain could lead to flooding at times in southern and south-central Indiana today, according to the National Weather Service. “Many of those areas already had over four inches of rainfall Sunday night. Those same areas are going to receive over an inch or two again today and that could lead to flooding pretty quickly,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
14news.com

Gov. Beshear delivers Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered another Team Kentucky update Thursday. You can watch that full press conference here. Governor Beshear discussed the deadly flooding situation happening in some eastern Kentucky counties. WKYT, our sister station in Lexington, has been keeping up with the latest. At this time, they...
wymt.com

New Frontier selling t-shirts, proceeds going to eastern Ky. flood relief

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - With so much devastation following flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, folks want to find a way to help people impacted. New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money, and they just released a new t-shirt Thursday afternoon. The “Eastern...
MOREHEAD, KY

