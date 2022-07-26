ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

12-Year-Old Boy Shot Outside Brooklyn Park’s Zanewood Rec Center

ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy