With Russell Wilson gone to the Denver Broncos, DK Metcalf is now arguably the face of the Seattle Seahawks. It seems it will be that way for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension with the only NFL team he has ever known. The deal includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest ever for a player at his position.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO