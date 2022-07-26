ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) _ Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $656 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results missed Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Stryker Corp#Automated Insights#Syk
The Associated Press

Costamare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share. The shipping company posted revenue of $290.9 million in the period. _____
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hilton Worldwide Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Shares Gain

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 68.5% year-on-year, to $2.24 billion, beating the consensus of $2.08 billion. Franchise and licensing fees revenue rose 47.7% Y/Y, and the Owned and leased hotels revenue jumped 133%. The occupancy rate for the quarter was 74.3% in the U.S.,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook

3M’s earnings release was a mixed bag. Meanwhile, investors were more bullish on the company’s announcement to spin off its healthcare business and fix litigation concerns. Shares of 3M (MMM) gained almost 5% on July 26 to close at $140.75 despite reporting lackluster Q2 results and a trimmed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Humana Q2 Earnings

Humana HUM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Humana beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $8.67 versus an estimate of $7.67. Revenue was up $3.14 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold EGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eldorado Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Eldorado Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Insights

Northrop Grumman NOC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northrop Grumman missed estimated earnings by 0.66%, reporting an EPS of $6.06 versus an estimate of $6.1. Revenue was down $350.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 0.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was down $240.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy