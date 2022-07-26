Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) _ Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $656 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK