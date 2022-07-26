Boston Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $304.6 million, or $1.94 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.85 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $223 million, or $1.42 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $773.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $721.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $718 million.

Boston Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $7.48 to $7.53 per share.

The company’s shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $88.33, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXP