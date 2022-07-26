ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

By David Gay
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 189 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 38 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,968 cases, 764 deaths and 35,951 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40,473 cases, 526 deaths and 38,780 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,167 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 4;

Total staffed hospital beds: 886;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;

Available staffed hospital beds: 178;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths

Armstrong40210

Beaver1,0259

Briscoe3548

Carson1,11437

Castro1,91847

Childress2,58634

Cimarron6042

Collingsworth51016

Cottle2939

Curry13,744219

Dallam1,75141

Deaf Smith3,919115

Donley46826

Gray4,219126

Hall91424

Hardeman51119

Hansford70129

Hartley1,0373

Hemphill1,0957

Hutchinson5,612136

Lipscomb56517

Moore3,874112

Ochiltree2,12848

Oldham3206

Parmer1,50253

Potter37,968764

Quay2,20564

Randall40,473526

Roberts1512

Roosevelt5,358106

Sherman37016

Swisher1,28934

Texas6,21939

Union83417

Wheeler95023

TOTAL146,9832,744

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to host meeting regarding status of organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future. According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.
AMARILLO, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
WEST, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Charged In Amarillo Murder

One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
AMARILLO, TX
