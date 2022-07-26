Amarillo area reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 189 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 38 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,968 cases, 764 deaths and 35,951 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40,473 cases, 526 deaths and 38,780 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,167 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 39;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 4;
Total staffed hospital beds: 886;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;
Available staffed hospital beds: 178;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40210
Beaver1,0259
Briscoe3548
Carson1,11437
Castro1,91847
Childress2,58634
Cimarron6042
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2939
Curry13,744219
Dallam1,75141
Deaf Smith3,919115
Donley46826
Gray4,219126
Hall91424
Hardeman51119
Hansford70129
Hartley1,0373
Hemphill1,0957
Hutchinson5,612136
Lipscomb56517
Moore3,874112
Ochiltree2,12848
Oldham3206
Parmer1,50253
Potter37,968764
Quay2,20564
Randall40,473526
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,358106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,28934
Texas6,21939
Union83417
Wheeler95023
TOTAL146,9832,744
