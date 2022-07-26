ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.4 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISTR

