ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, KY

Boston Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $304.6 million, or...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Posts $2B Loss, Still Beats Wall Street Expectations

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep BetterRoku Claims $1B In...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Snap Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Average daily active users beat analyst estimates by close to 3 million users. The more daily active users Snap can attract and retain, the more appealing its platform is to potential advertisers. Selling ad space is how the company generates most of its revenue. Due to operating environment uncertainties, Snap...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
Benzinga

Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Benzinga

Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Boston Properties Inc#Reit#S P#Automated Insights#Bxp
Benzinga

Recap: Humana Q2 Earnings

Humana HUM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Humana beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $8.67 versus an estimate of $7.67. Revenue was up $3.14 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 0.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was down $240.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Old Republic Intl Q2 Earnings

Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Republic Intl beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $5.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy