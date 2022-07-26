Teradyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) _ Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $197.8 million.

The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $840.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.16. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million to $840 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $890.3 million.

