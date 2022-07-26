ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, said it had funds from operations of $74.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 51 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.4 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $251.4 million in the period.

Hudson Pacific expects full-year funds from operations to be $2 to $2.06 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPP

