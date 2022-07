The Jan 6 committee isn’t planning on taking “no” for an answer from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent weeks thanks in no small part due to her marriage to a Supreme Court justice.Congresswoman Liz Cheney indicated in an interview on Sunday that the select committee’s members were prepared to subpoena Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states over baseless claimes of fraud.The panel is...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO