Pzena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $48.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZN