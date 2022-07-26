ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Diva’s Daily Dirt: What REALLY Happened During Love & Marriage DC Reunion + Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Project

By Dominique Da Diva
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LY6qE_0gtpOtRo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OffiR_0gtpOtRo00

Source: Gotham / Getty

QuickSilva & The Tylers Clear Up What REALLY Happened During Love & Marriage DC Reunion

DJ QuickSilva joined his co-host Dominique Da Diva on IG Live to further explain his somewhat explosive reaction during part one of OWN’s Love & Marriage DC.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Media Queen (@dominiquedadiva)

Quick reiterates that he was not talking to his co-star when things got heated but that he was recalling an incident that happened via IG Live when the cameras weren’t rolling.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Jamie and Erana Tyler also join in with Diva to explain how editing played a huge role in the narrative of  him being a ‘bully’ to Erana. Mrs. Tyler addresses Jamie’s use of the wrong word during the reunion and why the abuse allegations couldn’t possibly be true.

Will the couples be down to film if they are confirmed for a Season 2? Watch the second part of the Reunion this Saturday on OWN at 8p.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Upcoming Project

Nicki Minaj is giving the barbs a heads up on what to expect on the long-awaited follow up to 2018’s Queen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

“The album is going to be f**ckin’ epic. I was listening to the songs yesterday and I just was falling more and more in love with the way everything is feeling right now. In relation to the music and to my fans.”

“I do think at some point I probably was doing a lot of overthinking and waiting and yada yada, But I realized, it’s so important to have fun with life and as I always say: be in the moment. Try to be in the moment. And do your best.”

I don’t really worry about it anymore. I used to. But now I realize, I just have to give my fans music that they f**k with, give them the reason why they started f***ing with me in the first place. And I will rely on that. I’m not going to rely on anything else. I don’t have any f***ing gimmicks. I don’t have it. I’m gimmicked out, b***h.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Fresh off of her amazing performances at Essence and Wireless, the rap queen is teasing her new single, ‘Freaky Girl’ and fifth studio album.

‘Freaky Girl’ drops August 12th, the day before the new launch of Queen Radio show on Amazon’s live audio Amp app.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Says She'll Take Her Tooth Out For Blueface Following Their Breakup

For the last couple of days, industry couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, have been giving social media a show. They've spent hours going back and forth over their breakup, which, according to Blueface, initially occurred because Rock wasn't abiding by his rules. Several IG posts later, though, it seems that the "Thotiana" rapper has created another theory as to why his protegé has been acting so strange.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Says “I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Fat”

In an Instagram Live chat with her Barbz, rapper Nicki Minaj was asked if she and husband Kenneth Petty were expecting a second child. She responded, “I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry.” The comment was apparently meant to be a joke. However, her fans definitely took the news and ran with it.  As noted […]
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Amber Rose Says She Put Nicki Minaj on Kanye’s ‘Monster’ in A&R Capacity

Amber Rose is the reason why we got that iconic verse from Nicki Minaj on Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In a new interview on Higher Learning podcast, Amber Rose said that she has a great ear for music and A&Rd multiple things for her boyfriends, including Kanye. The socialite claims that she was the one who convinced Kanye to put her longtime friend on the song. “I put Nicki on Monster,” she says, leaving hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay quite surprised.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Charlamagne Calls The Negativity Surrounding The Desus And Mero Split A Product Of The “Culture”

Yesterday, Showtime announced that Desus & Mero would not be returning for a fifth season due to the duo’s decision to split and pursue separate ventures. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. SHOWTIME’s late-night talk show DESUS & MERO will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23,” a spokesperson for the network said in a press release.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#White People#Dallas#Diva#Quicksilva#Ig Live#Love Marriage Dc
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena & Safaree Sell Their Home For $1.3M Following Divorce

Last year, Erica Mena filed to divorce her husband, and baby's father, Safaree Samuels. The former couple had been married for two years and birthed two children together-- however, that just wasn't enough to save their relationship. Although it's been nearly a year since they split, the drama surrounding their break-up has continued to be plastered across social media.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Joe Budden Recalls Trying To Battle DMX On The Set of ‘Belly’

Joe Budden’s success as a media personality has broadened his reach like never before. However, at one time, the New Jersey native was still an aspiring emcee looking for a big break—one he thought he’d found during an impromptu battle with late rap legend DMX. During an...
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Drops 'Usain Boo' Video Following Trafficking Arrest: 'The Pigs Tryna Discourage Y’all'

Kodak Black has released a new video for “Usain Boo” just days after being arrested for trafficking in his home state of Florida. Directed by Young Chang, the buoyant video finds the Sniper Gang rapper dancing with a team of track and field athletes in front of a turquoise-colored Bentley while wearing a matching sweatsuit. Coincidentally, there’s also a scene where a police officer chases a young man through the hood, but loses his assailant after being tripped up.
FLORIDA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Whitney Houston: Robyn Crawford on How She Felt on the Singer’s Wedding Day to Bobby Brown

Whitney Houston’s lifelong friendship with Robyn Crawford fueled many rumors about her sexuality. Crawford would reveal after Houston’s death that they were briefly romantic but ultimately decided to be friends. Houston would eventually marry Bobby Brown, and their marriage lasted 14 years with Crawford having a front-row seat. Crawford was in the wedding party, and admits that though she supported her friend’s dream of marriage and family, she felt left out in her future.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love and Hip Hop': Stassia Thomas Is Pregnant, Baby's Rapper Father Reportedly Revealed

Another Love & Hip Hop alum is gearing up for motherhood. Just weeks after Miami staple Amara Le'Negra gave birth to twin girls, Nastassia Thomas, a.k.a. Stassia just dropped beautiful maternity shots to her Instagram account. The internet is buzzing that she's expecting a child with her former beau, YK Osiris. In the photos, Stassia is nine months pregnant. She appeared in the Hollywood franchise, which detailed her crazy relationship and a love triangle with Marcus Black and "Girlfight" singer Brooke Valentine.
HIP HOP
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy