A woman from Naples has been arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a checkbook from a mailbox and using it to write herself checks. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Belen Molina stole the checkbook from a mailbox in Naples between May 27 and June 1. The checkbook’s owner told deputies that his bank had contacted him and said several checks had been cashed from the checkbook.

NAPLES, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO