GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an ATV that was stolen on Wednesday night. According to police, a gray 2019 Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV was stolen from 5 Factory Street during the overnight hours of July 27. Police stated that there was a New York State license plate of 29JY20 fixed to the back of the ATV.

GOUVERNEUR, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO