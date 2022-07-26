ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 4, kidnapped by father in West Michigan, police say

By Marie Weidmayer
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a 4-year-old child who they said was kidnapped by his father. Gordon Greene III was taken by his father Gordon Green...

Boy, 4, who was allegedly taken by father found safe in Ohio

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A boy who police say was kidnapped by his father has been found safe in Ohio, sheriff’s deputies said. The boy will be reunited with his guardian. Gordon Greene III was taken by his father, Gordon Green Jr., during a supervised visit Tuesday, July 26, in Allegan County’s Trowbridge Township, sheriff’s deputies said.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WATCH: Weird Fake Violin Scam Has Hit West Michigan

You spot a man playing a beautiful violin concerto in a crowded parking lot, so you toss a buck in his violin case. But was he REALLY playing?. Police Call Fake Violin Playing A 'Nationwide Issue'. I'm not sure if people pretending to play the violin is an 'issue', but...
Woman stabbed, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed on Grand Rapids’ south side early Wednesday, police said. It happened around 2:35 a.m. at a residence on Home Street SE and S. Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a woman with an injury that was not life-threatening.
Neighbors react to active shooter in Cass County, Michigan

A shooting incident yesterday morning in Cass County is being called an active shooter situation. It happened when a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at cars and objects. More information was scheduled to be released. The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but is being held...
Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936

Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
Funeral held for road department worker killed in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
GRFD: Man dies, hit by steel door during GR storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was hit by a steel door during the storms Saturday night, firefighters say. Around 10 p.m., Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to Sandy Point Beach House restaurant on Ottawa Avenue between Newberry and Mason streets in Grand Rapids. When first responders arrived, they found a man passed out on the floor with what officials said was a “traumatic injury.”
The Grand Rapids Press

