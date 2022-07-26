ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Wisconsin Senate minority leader involved in fatal car crash

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D) was involved in a car accident on Friday that killed two.

Bewley’s office said in a statement that she was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wis., but was not seriously injured.

“Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” the statement reads.

The office said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, and it will withhold additional comment for now out of respect for the investigation and the privacy of the families involved.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Bewley pulled into the path of a car driven by Alyssa Ortman, a 27-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who was with her her 5-year-old daughter. When the two cars collided, Ortman’s car spun into the third vehicle.

Ortman’s daughter died at the scene, while Ortman died at a local hospital.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press that officials have not filed or recommended any charges and that the state patrol will reconstruct the accident.

“We’ll be sitting down with them and going over everything as far as determining how it all actually happened,” he said. “Then we’ll forward everything to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”

Hagstrom did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The Journal Sentinel reported that a reporting intern for the newspaper was interviewing Bewley on the phone at the time of the crash about upcoming legislative elections this fall. Bewley told the intern that she had cataract eye surgery the day before and stopped talking minutes later midsentence.

She told the intern that she was OK, saying, “This is not a good accident.”

Comments / 62

dac
1d ago

She needs to be held accountable for this accident ..,,She was not paying attention to her driving and talking politics on the phone!!!! She killed two people!!!

Reply(10)
26
Terry Johnson
1d ago

This would have been a cut and dry case if it were one of us regular people. We would have been charged with the accident had we pulled out in front of someone and so should she. My prayers for the family that lost their loved ones.

Reply(6)
22
James Niezgoda
2d ago

Of course Bewley not get charged even though it said she pulled into the path of the other car. She's a politician

Reply(3)
24
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN
