Vince McMahon has stepped down from all his positions in the WWE, putting Stephanie McMahon (Co-CEO and Chairwoman), Nick Khan (Co-CEO) and Paul Levesque (Head of Talent Relations and Creative) in charge. Fans are already wondering what kind of changes this will mean for the company, including how it interacts with other promotions. WWE has worked with other promotions in the past, but it has tended to keep its distance away from AEW beyond the casual mention and a few former stars popping up on WWE for video packages.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO