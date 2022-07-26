ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-person absentee voting begins: What to know

By Barrett Tryon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday, July 26, marks the beginning of in-person absentee voting ahead of the Aug. 9 primary election. “In-person absentee voting is just like voting at the polls,” said the City of Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys. That means you’ll still need a...

radioplusinfo.com

7-26-22 state assembly candidate robert thresher

Robert Thresher says he is running for the state Assembly because he does not like the direction the state and country is headed. Thresher is one of four Republicans running in an August Primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat representing the Fond du Lac area. “I’m a technical guy. I’m a self-made businessman,” Thresher told WFDL news. “When somebody steps on my neck and starts taking away my rights and tells me I got to stay in the house, tells me I got to get a shot for something I don’t need a shot for, I didn’t get the shot, I’m fine, I’m still alive, I’m happy, I’m healthy. When people like that are running the country somebody else has to come up against it.” Thresher says he spent 20 years working in manufacturing as a skilled tradesman and 14 years in the software hardware business. He says he was particularily upset with the government restrictions during the pandemic and the way the vaccine was rolled out. “I don’t think Donald Trump handled the made up virus very well. I think that whole thing could have gone a lot better,” Thresher said. “The shot should have never been pushed out. It wasn’t tested. A lot of people are dead from it. I don’t do that kind of stuff to my customers and I don’t expect the government who is suppposed to be my servant to do those kind of things to me.” Thresher says he’s a leader , and is upset with some of the Republican leadership in the Assembly including speaker Robin Vos. “If there are Republicans who have stood in the way like certain individuals in the Assembly I can push real hard. I can bring in grassroots. I can bring in a volume of resistence and I’ll do it.” Thresher says he supports state representative Timothy Ramthun’s resolution to decertify the 2020 election results in Wisconsin even though Republican legislative leaders say there is no mechanism in federal or state law to do that. “They have stolen the boat from us,” Thresher told WFDL news. “They’ve made our voting process a fraud.” Following the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, Thresher says he is 100 percent pro-life and supports Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. On his website Thresher says he is conservative and that his ideals align with his faith. God, family work, government.
FOND DU LAC, WI
