Tickets available for 11th annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

(Courtesy: Morean Arts Center)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for the best cupcake in St. Petersburg will soon be underway and registration is open and tickets are available for the event.

The 11th annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest will take place at the Morean Arts Center on Aug. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

Timed admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online and will include unlimited votes via a virtual QR code and a to-go container for a 12 or 24-pack of mini cupcakes. Tickets are priced with an early-access rate from noon to 1 p.m., guaranteeing guests first dibs on the most popular flavors of cupcakes.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for those 65 or older and military, $14 for kids 6 to 18 years old and anyone with valid college ID and children 5 and under receive free admission.

(Courtesy: Morean Arts Center)

The winning cupcakes will be posted on the Morean website, Facebook page and through city-wide media.

The Judge’s Awards will be announced at 3 p.m. Digital voting by those in attendance will continue through 5 p.m. and the winners will be announced that evening by TV broadcast and social media.

First and second place awards are given in both novice and professional categories, as well as the people’s choice winners.

The Morean will continue to accept entries for additional categories, including youth/teen for bakers ages 10-16 years old, as well as the specialty category for those offering gluten free or vegan recipes.

Cupcakes will be judged on frosting, flavor, texture, presentation and creativity.

The contest will be capped at 100 contestants. Registration is open online.