TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Afghan Refugees, some of which have been in Toledo for nearly a year, attended their first Toledo Mud Hens game on Wednesday. ” It’s really fun to get them out in the community and participate in America’s favorite pastime,” said Rachel Gorman, one of the Toledo natives that have taken the Afghans under her wings. “They were excited, it was like really loud when they first walked in and it’s really exciting. They don’t really know the rules yet but I think they’re going to catch on quickly.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO