WWE

Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Block on A&E: Kurt Angle, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Sunday’s WWE programming block on A&E will feature Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman....

ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar Is Their Last

Roman Reigns was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and whether his feud with Brock Lesnar ends at Summerslam today. Reigns was outside of NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza signing autographs and taking pictures with fans when YouTube creator RainmakerNYC asked Reigns a few questions about his match with Lesnar at Sunday’s show, McMahon’s retirement last Friday and more.
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker on Paige Possibly Joining AEW, Why She’s a Big Fan of Her Work

– Speaking to Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda, AEW star Britt Baker discussed former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Knight, and why she’s a huge fan of hers. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda and WrestlingInc.com):. On Paige possibly joining AEW: “I think AEW could be the right place for...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Interested In Returning Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone

WWE has released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and in 2020 the company released Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis. Earlier this month Maria responded to a fan asking about a potential WWE return and she noted that she wouldn’t return to the company unless it was under new management/ownership.
WWE
The Ringer

Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why WWE Raw Opened With A Brawl This Week

Logan Paul and The Miz teamed up at WrestleMania 38 a few months ago, but Miz turned on his partner after they picked up a win over the Mysterios on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then the rivalry between The Miz and Logan Paul has turned heated and...
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Summerslam, Details On What Happened

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam this Saturday. According to WWE, Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (a stinger) and hasn’t been cleared to wrestle. However, Fightful Select reports that Riddle is...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Speculate on a Potential Mystery Opponent for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been "postponed." As revealed on WWE's The Bump, Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury following Rollins' attack on Monday Night Raw, and is not medically cleared to compete at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has since reported that this is a storyline injury, and the working plan is for Rollins vs. Riddle to now happen at WWE Clash at the Castle in September. The report also says that the postponement is due to "creative adjustments," and Rollins is still expected to travel to Nashville for the biggest party of the summer.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Victoria Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Xavier Woods on Game Show Edition of Attack of the Show

– PWInsider reports that Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Former WWE Superstar Victoria was the guest on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw this week. The full episode is now available below:
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Heatwave Set For Next Month, Two Matches Set

The next big NXT TV special is Heatweave, and the first matches for it are set. It was announced on tonight’s NXT that the episode will air on August 16th and the top matches were set as follows:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT...
WWE
411mania.com

Vince McMahon, The Rock, WWE, Others Sued Over Alleged ‘Trade Secrets’ Being Shared For The XFL

A man has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secres” in connection to the XFL. PWInsider reports that David Adrian Smith filed suit on July 20th in United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against McMahon, WWE, ESPN, Dani Garcia, The Rock, Dick Ebersol, Frank and Carol Riddick and others. The lawsuit alleges that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
WWE
411mania.com

The Time Is Right For a Darby Allin Heel Turn In AEW

When AEW was formed in 2019, it did so with the hope that it would be able to cultivate some new stars to go along with the likes of Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. One such competitor that rose through the ranks quickly...
WWE
411mania.com

Street Fight & More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a street fight and more. Impact announced the following matches on Thursday night’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. * Derby City Street Fight: PCO vs. Doc Gallows. *...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Card For Impact Emergence

Impact has an updated card for Emergence following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on August 12th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley. * Impact...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

WWE postpones prominent SummerSlam match

One of the most highly anticipated matches of this year’s SummerSlam is off because of an injury to Riddle at the hands of Seth Rollins. On this Monday’s WWE Raw, Rollins viciously attacked Riddle to close out the show, culminating in stomping Riddle’s head into the ring steps.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated NJPW G1 Climax 32 Standings Following Night Seven

Following night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 32, the standings for the tournament have been updated. You can find those below. Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points) Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points) Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points) Lance Archer (1-1, 2 points) Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points) Tom Lawlor...
COMBAT SPORTS

