Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Block on A&E: Kurt Angle, More

A man has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secres” in connection to the XFL. PWInsider reports that David Adrian Smith filed suit on July 20th in United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against McMahon, WWE, ESPN, Dani Garcia, The Rock, Dick Ebersol, Frank and Carol Riddick and others. The lawsuit alleges that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
