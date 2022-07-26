ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state law requires police training on human trafficking

By Chris Rosato
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law requires all law enforcement employed for one year or more to get training on how to recognize human trafficking. Sen. Beth Mizell (R) said she brought this up after learning not many officers outside of New Orleans have been properly trained on the...

