New state law requires police training on human trafficking
By Chris Rosato
KSLA
2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law requires all law enforcement employed for one year or more to get training on how to recognize human trafficking. Sen. Beth Mizell (R) said she brought this up after learning not many officers outside of New Orleans have been properly trained on the...
Some underage offenders will be moved to a site at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola as the state continues to grapple with security failures at juvenile detention facilities, Gov. John Bel said in a press conference last week at the State Capitol. The move came as the state Office...
BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Board of Pardons voted to reduce the sentence of a man who was supposed to spend the rest of his life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole. Now, he could be set free in two weeks. David Chenevert murdered two people on Sept....
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, and illegal discharge of firearm. According to BRPD, Migail Williams, 20, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black...
A guard at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna was fired and arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to authorities. Joshua Rochon, 22, of New Orleans, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into the correctional center, drug possession and possession of a gun in connection with drug-related activity, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 2020 was the year. The death of George Floyd ushered in a racial reckoning unlike before. At the same time, a new wave of gun owners would emerge. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found the sale of guns to African-Americans rose 58 percent in...
BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana rapper, Javorius Scott, 24, known by his stage name as JayDaYoungan, was shot and killed in his hometown of Bogalusa, La. on Wednesday evening. The Bogalusa Police Department confirmed the shooting in a post on Facebook. The rapper was known for some of his popular...
St. Mary deputies arrested a 17-year-old early Thursday and accused him of having a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 43 complaints and made these arrests:. —Juvenile male, 17, Franklin, was arrested at...
Authorities say a New Orleans man who had stolen mail from the blue collection boxes in front of the Elmwood Post Office on at least a dozen occasions was finally arrested after being caught in the act by detectives conducting surveillance on the building. Since his July 2 arrest, Earl...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Sterling Robinson, also known as “Scooter,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ten years of the sentence was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), to be run consecutive to another ten years imprisonment for obstruction of justice in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2). Robinson is also required to pay a total of $200 in mandatory special assessment fees.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people are behind bars for a neighborhood shootout that endangered residents and injured one of the shooters. According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, multiple stray gunshots struck homes and an unoccupied car as two Wilkinson County, Mississippi men engaged in a running gun battle in a quiet West Feliciana neighborhood Monday afternoon, July 25.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department providing security at the Quality Inn Baton Rouge East I-12 was alerted to a suspicious incident Monday. The incident took place around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, July 25 when a woman reported that someone was tampering...
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Councilman Eugene Green, and Councilman Oliver Thomas are providing updates on recent arrests and department successes on July 26. According to Chief Ferguson, 122 arrests have been made so far this year for armed robberies, 63 homicide arrests, 79 arrests for non-fatal...
Accused of swindling the federal government of hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic relief money, Ascension Parish resident Tynea Lynnshay Gray promised her followers on social media a cut of the action if they helped her in one of her schemes. Her promises often came with exhortations like "'Y'all...
Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller. New Orleans, Louisiana – On July 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Reed, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to one year and one day in the Bureau of Prisons for Attempted Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113 (a).
The four young suspects accused in a Metairie kidnapping that ended after a wild chase on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge earlier this month broke into the victims' home and tortured a father and son for hours while demanding $80,000 in cash, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators said. When they...
Baton Rouge, LA – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department officials, this incident occurred around 7:09 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022. It happened at 5151 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found one adult male...
53-year-old Terry Ralph dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 53-year-old Terry Ralph, of Boutte, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard [...]
