New state law requires police training on human trafficking

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Sterling Robinson, also known as “Scooter,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ten years of the sentence was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), to be run consecutive to another ten years imprisonment for obstruction of justice in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2). Robinson is also required to pay a total of $200 in mandatory special assessment fees.

2 DAYS AGO