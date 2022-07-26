ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CJ Uzomah sports Zach Wilson ‘Person of the Year’ t-shirt after wild relationship rumors

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 2 days ago

Zach Wilson’s teammates continue to cheer him on after his alleged relationship drama stole headlines earlier this month.

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah showed up at the first day of training camp on Tuesday sporting a t-shirt with the quarterback’s face on it and a mock cover of Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

Earlier this month, multiple reports referenced a screenshot of an Instagram comment seemingly made by Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile . In it, she accused Wilson of cheating on her with his mom Lisa Wilson’s best friend.

Uzomah, the former Bengals tight end who signed with New York in the offseason, has grown close with the Wilson. The two were photographed together at a Yankees game last month. Uzomah’s entrance at camp appeared to be a nod to Wilson’s reported offseason antics.

Gile’s Instagram is currently inactive, and the comments have not been confirmed.

Zach Wilson throws during practice at Jets minicamp on June 14.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The news even caught the attention of Wilson’s Jets teammates, including offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who took to Twitter to post a Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” meme.

Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner — who was selected No. 4 overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft — quote-tweeted Becton with a meme that showed a smiling photo of Juwan Howard, the head coach for the Michigan men’s basketball team.

Jets receiver Elijah Moore wrote, “No cap!” in a quote-tweet by former wide receiver Chad Johnson, who wrote, “Zach Wilson is the [goat].”

Wilson remained quiet in the days after the social media firestorm ensued, before he appeared to poke fun at the headlines in an Instagram post.

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” the quarterback quipped, including a photo with his teammates together in Idaho.

Wilson’s mother Lisa, meanwhile, took to Instagram to demand that people stop calling her friends amid allegations that her son was allegedly involved with one of her pals. She has continued to share separate fiery messages about the “dangers” of social media.

Last week, Lisa Wilson — who went viral at the 2021 NFL Draft when her son was selected No. 2 overall by the Jets — claimed in a video posted to her Instagram story that unnamed outlets were “hiding out in the parking lot” of her fitness facility to snap photos of her.

Wilson and Gile split earlier this year, and she has allegedly moved on with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne — who was Wilson’s college roommate at BYU.

Wilson has most recently been linked to model and influencer Nicolette Dellanno . The rumored couple attended a Yankees game in The Bronx last month.

