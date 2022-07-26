ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads guilty to stealing over $1M from Jason Kidd’s ex Joumana

By Larry Celona, Ben Feuerherd, Valentina Jaramillo
New York Post
 2 days ago

A serial scammer who fancies herself a luxury lifestyle guru pleaded guilty to wire fraud Tuesday for swiping more than $1 million from former NBA star Jason Kidd’s ex-wife.

Tracii Show-Hutsona, 53, now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when she is sentenced in Manhattan federal court later this year over the scheme, which spanned from 2015 to 2019.

Hutsona served as TV host Joumana Kidd’s personal assistant during those years, and had full access to her personal information, which she used to siphon off more than $1 million.

“I had a client in California named Joumana Kidd,” Hutsona said in court Tuesday, admitting she used the mom-of-three’s bank accounts for “personal expenditures.”

Hutsona, of Phoenix, also said, when asked by Judge Jesse Furman, that she had made misleading statements to pull off the scam.

She used the cash she embezzled from Kidd to fund stays at luxury hotels, to buy jewelry and to spend lavishly at nightclubs, the feds charged.

Jason Kidd and his ex-wife, Joumana divorced in 2007 after a decade of marriage.
FilmMagic, Inc
Tracii Show-Hutsona admitted to stealing over $1 million from Kidd’s ex.
Paul Martinka

Over the course of the yearslong scheme, the grifter advertised herself as the founder of lifestyle brand Elite Lux Life and claimed to run a “VIP Concierge Company” that specialized in the “good life.”

Hutsona and her husband also opened a restaurant called “Breakfast B—ch” in Arizona, which was strikingly similar to a Miami Beach eatery called “Bacon B—ch.”

The con artist was previously convicted in 2008 of aggravated identity theft for ripping off a Japanese staffing agency.

Show-Hutsona is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
Paul Martinka
Joumana Kidd is a TV host.
Instagram/@joumanakidd

She declined to comment outside of court Tuesday afternoon, except to sarcastically ask journalists if there were other news stories to cover.

Hutsona is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3 on the single wire fraud count.

Joumana Kidd was married to the 10-time NBA All-Star and current Dallas Mavericks head coach for 10 years until their divorce in 2007. The ex-couple has three kids together.

