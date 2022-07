FRANKFORT, KY (July 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today took another step in his fight to protect unborn life by filing an appeal in the Kentucky Court of Appeals to have the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reinstated in the Commonwealth. The Attorney General's filing appeals a ruling by a Louisville judge that temporarily halted the laws last week. The Attorney General also asks that his appeal be transferred to the Supreme Court of Kentucky for immediate resolution.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO