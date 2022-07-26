Kansas City Chiefs are calling … and you could answer

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs settle into the dorm at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, some are also calling on fans.

You could be on the other end of the phone, for the right price.

Several current and former members of the Chiefs have joined Cameo, a site that allows fans to get personalized message from athletes, actors, musicians, and other celebrities.

For $75 dollars, you can get a personalized video from Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill, or drop $250 for a message from Mecole Hardman.

Chiefs tight end Noah Gray will give you a personalized shoutout for $35 bucks.

Let the Chiefs fan in your life know “Hennething is possible” by splurging for a $50 a message from Chad Henne.

Former Chiefs greats Tony Richardson, Jared Allen, Nick Lowery, Dante Hall, Will Shields, and Christian Okoye, are also available to book.

You can even pay to send a message to one of the athletes on Cameo, making it possible to get a restaurant recommendation from “Mitch in the Kitch” and former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz. Or get a pep talk from Andy Reid doppelganger “Almost Andy Reid.”

Fans can even book live calls with some athletes through Cameo.

