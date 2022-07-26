ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach Invitational brackets announced

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational will take place at HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina on November 17, 18, and 20. The bracket for the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational has been released as the 2022 in-season tournament will be played November 17, 18...

www.wmbfnews.com

