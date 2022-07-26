ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Community Agriculture Alliance: SBT GRVL is almost here

By Greer Van Dyck, For Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago

SBT GRVL, or Steamboat Gravel, is an annual bike event happening the weekend of Aug. 12 in Routt County, which will include a two-day expo and a race with 3,000 riders from 50 states and 15 countries. With the fundamental goal of inclusivity, the SBT GRVL team focuses not...

www.steamboatpilot.com

Comments / 0

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Commercial operations do not belong on Emerald Mountain

On Dec. 31, 1996, Lyman Orton generously placed a conservation easement on his property on Emerald Mountain through Yampa Valley Land Trust/Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust. Lyman’s dream was to preserve this portion of Emerald Mountain for the undisturbed benefit of recreation for the citizens and future generations of the people of Steamboat Springs. This Easement is in perpetuity and was passed on to the City of Steamboat Springs on March 16, 2011, when Lyman sold the city a large portion.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Volunteers needed to restore wet meadows in Routt County

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is seeking volunteers to construct rock structures in stream beds to restore wet meadows in the California Park area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7, according to a news release. “These ecosystems promote climate resiliency by storing water on the...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River reopens to fishing in Steamboat, at tailwaters

Anglers can once again cast lines into the Yampa River in two popular spots after Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifted closures in Steamboat Springs and the tailwaters below Stagecoach Reservoir. The tailwaters — a heavily-fished 0.6 mile stretch of the river between the dam and the Stagecoach State Park boundary...
YAMPA, CO
Routt County, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Routt County, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rainbow Gathering cleanup, forest rehabilitation moving slower than expected

The status of cleanup and rehabilitation work at the site of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County is progressing slowly, according to U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge. About 30 to 40 Rainbow Gathering attendees remain on site and are working with the guidance of an...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

State senator proposes bringing small nuclear reactors to Routt, Moffat counties

State Sen. Bob Rankin is trying to test the water for small-reactor atomic energy in Northwest Colorado. Nuclear power doesn’t come without some concerns, but the idea — as preliminary as it is — is also generating some hope Craig and Hayden might be able to stave off a steep economic downturn from the closures of the area’s two coal power plants this decade.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Cycle Effect receives grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Outdoor Equity Council awarded The Cycle Effect a grant to strengthen the girls mountain bike programs in Eagle, Summit, Routt and Mesa counties. The Cycle Effect is a nonprofit organization that is committed to build bright futures for young women in the area through mountain...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Partners in Routt County is recruiting 10 full-time school-based mentors

Partners in Routt County has received AmeriCorps funding for its long-standing School Based Mentoring Program, and the PRC group is looking to hire mentors in the community. The school-based mentor program places mentors in schools throughout Routt County. Each mentor works one on one with up to 10 students who have been identified as needing additional social support. Mentors also provide academic support and programming open to all students in the schools.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: New short-term rental zoning puts our retirement plans in jeopardy

I want to make it crystal clear that my participation in the recall petitions are as a private citizen and not as the CEO of the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors. By its overlay zone actions, the City of Steamboat Springs is robbing my family of $50,000 in annual retirement income. Our 35-year retirement plan has been shredded, and we have no idea how or if we will be able to make that up. These decisions were made by council without any factual data or economic impacts studies.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record, July 19-24

12:06 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint of people yelling and swimming in a pond. Officers did not locate the people. 1:11 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a bear trying to get into a dumpster. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Small explosion sets Oak Creek home on fire

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, Ross Reiser — a volunteer for the Oak Creek Fire Protection District — heard an explosion. He was off-duty and visiting a buddy in the numbered blocks just north of Oak Creek’s Main Street when his night of relaxation was cut short.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Pickleball tournament to raise money for rare cancer research

The Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center’s Play it Forward pickleball shootout is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6. In the shootout, players will be separated into groups of four and play three, 13-minute games. They will do this three times and each time with a new partner for a total of nine games.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Sara Bishop

Sara Bishop, 58, of Arlington Texas and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of July 20th, after a two year struggle with ALS. Even though she was limited by her ALS, she always had the biggest smile for those around her. Sara had the heart of an angel and shared it with each person she met throughout her life. An avid traveller of the world, she experienced life to the fullest. Sara was born in Arlington, Texas to Glynn and Juanita Phillips. Proceeded in death by husband Joe Bishop. She is survived by three siblings, Barbara, Britt and Sally and her Mother Juanita, her two sons, Hunter (Kersten) and Phillip Bishop and her four grand children, Lillie-Ann Coraline, Finnigan Joseph Ranger, Waco Quinlan and Gauge Zachary. The Bishop family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to Troy Wild who lovingly devoted his time to ensure Sara was taken care of day in and day out. We would also like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to friends and family that have been there for Sara over the last few years. A private family service will be held in Steamboat Springs. Sara will be missed forever and always by each person she has touched in the course of her blessed life.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat swim coach retires after 23 years

A legendary figure in the Steamboat Springs swimming community, Patti Worsley, is retiring after 23 years of coaching. In 1999, Worsley joined the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, which was a summer-only team known as the Lightning swim team, as a part-time coach. Since then, Worsley has become the head coach and seen the team change its name and expand to a year-round schedule.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Katherine B. Compestine

Katherine Blanch Compestine, 88, of Craig, died Friday, July 22 at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs. Katherine was born November 11, 1933 in Spicer, CO to the late Walter Laverne and Clarissa Reams Belton. She married the love of her life James Compestine on January 9, 1955. Katherine loved...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Stand up against political bullying

A recall petition is a valuable tool of democracy that allows citizens to address dishonesty, illegal activities or corruption by an elected official. It is not a tool intended to replace a duly elected official from office simply because one disagrees with their votes on specific issues. This is why the recall petition to replace three members of City Council currently being circulated is an abuse of the process.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

