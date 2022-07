“Remember to hit that like button and subscribe,” deadpans Duke Riley at the end of “Welcome Back to Wasteland Fishing” (2019), “It really helps.” Projected in the entry room of his Brooklyn Museum exhibition DEATH TO THE LIVING, Long Live Trash, the short video — a parody of a YouTube fishing tutorial — depicts Riley aboard a boat using lures he made from discarded plastic tampon applicators. Examples of the lures hang nearby in “Duke the Fisherman’s High Quality Fluke Rigs Made in the USA™” (2022), which consists of a pegboard designed to resemble a display case in a bait and tackle shop. Each applicator in the display has been sculpted to evoke a cutesy squid and comes attached to bright cardstock packaging emblazoned with the acronym “DTF,” notionally standing for “Duke the fisherman” but also slang for “down to fuck.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO