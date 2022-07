MINT HILL, NC – Answer: Delta-9 THC is the original cannabinoid many users of cannabis are familiar with. It is also the cannabinoid that is controlled under the Farm Bill. In order to sell products with Delta-9 THC in them, the product has to be under .3% THC. When taking into account the total weight of the product, many of these gummies and edibles fall under .3% THC limit. For instance, a gummy that weighs 3500mg that has 10mg of Delta 9 THC in it falls under the legal limit of .3% THC. This is great for folks who don’t live in or have access to medical or recreational cannabis stores, as they can now take advantage of legal Delta 9 edibles!

MINT HILL, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO