Ian Happ didn’t try to hide it. Maybe some of the emotion that started to show in a halt of his voice and eyes that welled slightly at times. But not the part about knowing this could be it, this two-game homestand against the Pirates this week. Likely his final days at Wrigley Field after seven years with the organization. Like Anthony Rizzo and Javy Báez and Kris Bryant barely a year earlier.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO