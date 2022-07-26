Apparent housing-related federal investigation surfaces, fades at Milwaukee City Hall

The Milwaukee Common Council had plans this week to take up a proposal to spend $250,000 on outside attorneys.

Those attorneys, sources said, were needed to represent city officials in a federal investigation related to housing issues in Milwaukee.

But the meeting was abruptly canceled less than 24 hours from when the subject was first floated in City Hall, those sources said.

Now no one is saying much about anything.

"The problem that precipitated all this commotion quickly and pretty completely disappeared," Ald. Robert Bauman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He declined to elaborate, and other council members and city officials declined to publicly detail the situation or did not respond to requests for comment.

Common Council President José G. Pérez and Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer were among those who did not respond.

A spokesman for Mayor Cavalier Johnson declined to comment on the details of the situation.

A city official with knowledge of the situation said the "urgency and concern has certainly diminished in the last day" and officials expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

Several sources confirmed to the Journal Sentinel the federal investigation's apparent focus on housing.

Bauman said there is no public documentation or lawsuit filed and that Spencer had instructed the council to not say what the funding is for in terms of potential litigation.

A special Common Council meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon "to introduce a file to authorize expenditure of funds for outside counsel on a matter we are told we can't discuss," Bauman said.

Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic, who chairs the powerful Finance and Personnel Committee, said early Tuesday that her committee was expected to hold a special meeting before the Common Council met Thursday morning to take up the legislation.

The council is set to go on its August recess after Thursday's meeting.

She did not immediately respond to a voicemail after the meetings were canceled.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.