Luis Urías delivers in the clutch again as his walk-off sacrifice fly helps Brewers edge Twins

Suddenly, Luis Urías has a flair for the dramatic.

For the second time on the homestand, the Milwaukee Brewers third baseman walked off an opponent , this time delivering a sacrifice fly to right that culminated a 7-6 interleague victory over the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on Tuesday night.

Urías also homered, along with Hunter Renfroe and Kolten Wong, as the Brewers won for the fourth time in five games coming out of the all-star break. Three of those wins have come in Milwaukee's final at-bat.

"It's certainly been a dramatic homestand from that perspective," said manager Craig Counsell, whose team is now up three games on the St. Louis Cardinals in the Central Division.

"You fight to get the wins. I think this is an example of home games. Being at home and just having that last shot, this is an example of where this hopefully pays off having all these home games in the second half."

After the teams combined for 12 runs in a tie game through five innings, the pitching finally grabbed a foothold.

The Twins failed to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in the seventh against Brad Boxberger, then Devin Williams followed with his 28th consecutive scoreless appearance in the eighth.

The Brewers, in turn, couldn't push Christian Yelich across after his two-out double in the sixth then stranded the bases loaded in the eighth when Willy Adames looked at a big breaking ball from Jhoán Duran for Strike 3.

Then in the ninth, Milwaukee finally cashed in against Tyler Duffey.

Andrew McCutchen singled with one out and Wong and Renfroe followed by walking to bring Urías to the plate.

He capped a six-pitch at-bat by lifting a fly ball to right that Alex Kirilloff gloved but made a poor throw home, allowing McCutchen to score easily on a head-first slide.

It was the fifth walk-off victory of the season for the Brewers, who improved to 8-3 in interleague play.

"I was trying to keep it cool," said Urías, who capped a 13-inning win last Friday over the Colorado Rockies with a single. "Obviously, those situations are important, but I was trying to go out there and do the same thing I’m capable of.

"Put the barrel on the ball and keep it simple."

Josh Hader (1-4), who pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, earned the win.

"Really good inning," Counsell said. "Strikeouts are great but I think he made quality pitches, got swings in on their hands, so he ended up with a quick inning and that's always helpful."

After lasting 2⅔ innings in his major-league debut on May 30, Brewers starter Ethan Small went a full inning further in this one.

The left-hander entered having not pitched since July 13 for Class AAA Nashville and was greeted by a booming leadoff homer by Byron Buxton.

A double-play grounder in the second helped Small work around a pair of walks. Then, he was spotted three runs in the bottom of the frame thanks to Renfroe's homer – his fourth in the last five games and 17th of the season.

An RBI double by Yelich made it 4-1, and the Brewers appeared to be on the verge of knocking Twins starter Dylan Bundy from the game as a Adames walk loaded the bases with only one out.

But Rowdy Tellez fouled out and McCutchen flew out to let Bundy off the hook.

Minnesota got two of those runs back the next inning on a two-out double by José Miranda, author of the three-run, walk-off homer that beat Hader and the Brewers in Minnesota on July 13.

A solo two-out homer by Urías made it 5-3 in the bottom of the third, then Small recorded the first two outs in the fourth before being replaced by Trevor Gott for the righty-righty matchup with Buxton.

Small was charged with four hits, three runs and four walks to go along with three strikeouts in his 63-pitch outing. His earned run average through his two starts is 7.11.

"We were thinking about outs rather than pitches with Ethan today," said Counsell. "He got us to the fourth and the Buxton matchup, we frankly didn't want to do that again.

"It was a little bit similar (to his first start) in that the misses are what hurt him. The misses are still just a little bit too big. The changeup was a good pitch for him and the high fastball is still a good pitch; you just have to make those pitches."

Gott went on to record the first two outs in the fifth before allowing a walk, single and then three-run homer by Gio Urshela as Minnesota again took the lead.

Wong's first homer since July 2 – a two-out, solo shot off Joe Smith – tied it in the bottom of the frame. He's logged four multi-hit games on the homestand, which concludes Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

"He's had a really good start to second half, going back to (last Friday) against Colorado," Counsell said. "Kolten and Hunter have been outstanding since the break."

Brewers sign four

Before the game, the Brewers announced they'd signed four more members of their draft class, highlighted by Competitive Balance Round B pick Robert Moore.

Moore, a shortstop-second baseman, reportedly received an under-slot bonus of $800,000 .

Also signing were catchers Matthew Wood (fourth round), Tayden Hall (ninth round) and Satchell Norman (15th round).

First-rounder Eric Brown Jr. was the first to sign with Milwaukee last week.

Topa, Cousins begin rehab

Right-handed relievers Justin Topa and Jake Cousins each made minor-league rehab appearances on Tuesday.

Topa, on the injured list since April 7 (forearm), pitched a scoreless inning and was credited with a hold in Class AAA Nashville's victory over Charlotte.

Cousins, on the injured list since May 1 (elbow), struck out two in one inning of work in the Arizona Complex league.

