ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts becomes latest state to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles

By Virginia Langmaid, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Massachusetts has become the latest state to ban school...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia public schools rated poorly in quality and safety by new study

(The Center Square) — Georgia's public schools rank among the worst in the nation, according to a new analysis, which identified low spending as a root cause. According to personal finance website WalletHub, Georgia's schools are the 36th best in the country. Massachusetts topped the list, while New Mexico ranked at the bottom.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia joins multistate $34.2M settlement agreement against jewelry store chain

(The Center Square) — Georgia has joined a multistate settlement agreement that recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, officials said. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Georgia, sued Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry, saying the company violated state and...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Indiana AG's investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard involves consumer complaints from people who never interacted with the doctor, her attorney says

The Indiana attorney general's investigation into an Ob-Gyn who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl includes six consumer complaints from people who never interacted or communicated with the doctor, her attorney says. Dr. Caitlin Bernard helped the child in late June, after Ohio banned almost all abortions after...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Poll shows Georgia Democrats could win this fall with strong turnout

ATLANTA – A new poll of battleground states gives Democrats the advantage in both the Georgia governor’s race and the U.S. Senate contest— but only if the party can get its voters to the ballot box. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams by...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Indiana attorney general is investigating the doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim, doctor's lawyer says

The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old girl who was raped is now being investigated by the state's attorney general, according to a lawyer for the doctor. A notice from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita of his inquiry into Dr. Caitlin Bernard arrived Tuesday, attorney Kathleen DeLaney...
INDIANA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF RCKDALE

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF RCKDALE In Re: Marjorie Moon George, deceased All creditors of the Estate of Marjorie Moon George, deceased, late of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of July, 2022. Justin Kenney P.O. Box 118 Conyers, Georgia Attorney for Walter Eugene George, Executor of the Estate of Marjorie Moon George 7/ 27 8/3 10 17 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy