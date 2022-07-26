Massachusetts becomes latest state to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF RCKDALE In Re: Marjorie Moon George, deceased All creditors of the Estate of Marjorie Moon George, deceased, late of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of July, 2022. Justin Kenney P.O. Box 118 Conyers, Georgia Attorney for Walter Eugene George, Executor of the Estate of Marjorie Moon George 7/ 27 8/3 10 17 2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO