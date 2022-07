(St. Francois County, MO) A 16 year old female juvenile from Irondale is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday night. Records indicate the teen was driving too fast for road conditions as she was headed south on Germania Road, north of Highway 8 at 7:45. She lost control of the car and it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a fence. She was taken to Parkland Health Center South. The teen was wearing her seat belt when the accident took place.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO