Bartholomew County, IN

Man accused of stealing more than $3,500 in ammunition from Shelbyville Rural King store

Fox 59
 2 days ago

A Bartholomew County man is...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Cumberland Police investigating burglary crime spree

Police in Cumberland are investigating a burglary crime spree. Detectives released surveillance pictures showing a man wearing a mask and gloves and grabbing what he can. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/cumberland-police-investigating-burglary-crime-spree/
CUMBERLAND, IN
Fox 59

Indy averages 2.5 people shot daily, advocates trying to reach them all

INDIANAPOLIS — Every day more than two people on average are shot in Indianapolis. Now, two women are making it their life goal to help victims of gun violence. Antonia Bailey lost her two children to gun violence in 2019. Deandra Dycus’ son was injured in a shooting in 2014 when he was 13, paralyzing him from the chest down.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Over 100-year-old temperature record holds

INDIANAPOLIS – All of our records for today will continue even with the heavy rainfall that we have already picked up. We will also not break any temperature records for the day either. Record high temperature: 100° (1916) Record low temperature: 51° (1962) Record rainfall: 1.86″ (1981)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer competes on SYTYCD

Keaton Kermode competes on "So You Think You Can Dance." ‘I was 10 feet away from you’: HSE swim coach arrested …. Cumberland Police investigating burglary crime spree. Legal experts, doctors raise concerns about Indiana …. Exclusive interview with star of HBO’s “FBoy Island”, …. Colts,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

38-year-old rainfall record holds in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – With the sharp cut-off of rainfall, the rainfall record on this date will hold another year. The cloud coverage and rainfall will also keep us below average for temperatures, so the record high temperature will hold as well. Record high temperature: 98° (1941) Record low temperature:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy vet has 3 tips to give your pet a better boarding experience

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have pets, chances are you feel a little guilty when you drop them off to be boarded. Longtime Indy Veterinarian Anthony Buzzetti, also known as Dr. B, shared three tips to make the experience as comfortable as possible for your pet. Buzzetti also just opened his own boarding facility near the airport, Priority Boarding & Daycare. The grand opening is set for Aug. 6.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Fashion Week: Lots happening behind the scenes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week isn’t just about the designers. There are creative professionals of all types working behind the scenes to make the shows happen, including hairstylists, makeup artists, photographers and models. Jasmine Norris, lead photographer for Indiana Fashion Week, dropped by Indy Now Thursday to demonstrate...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Animal Protection League in Anderson needs adopters

INDIANAPOLIS — This is Brooke, a sweet little 8-month-old pup who’s looking for a home. She’s one of many pets up for adoption at The Animal Protection League of Indiana in Anderson. The shelter is full of dogs and cats right now, so there’s a huge need for adopters.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Donatos Pizza talks giving back to community, freebies and discounts

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, joined us Friday to talk about Donatos Pizza’s efforts to give back to the community, including a round-up campaign with all proceeds donated to Riley Hospital for Children and a campaign to support cancer survivors and their families. Jordan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Smart Money Minute: The time is now to plan for Christmas shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — Our friend and trusted financial expert Andy Mattingly has this gentle reminder for you: only 20 weeks or 150 days until Christmas. “If last year you said ‘I’m going to be better prepared’ you’re kind of running out of time,” said Mattingly, chief operating officer at Forum Credit Union.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Garfield Park Farmers Market is just a walk in the park

INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday morning walk in the park can double up as a chance to browse local vendors selling fresh produce, native plants, baked goods, jams, vinaigrettes and lots more. The Garfield Park Farmers Market, now in its seventh year, is open Saturdays, May through October, from 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Learn from local authors at the Indy Author Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Jill Edwards the Adult Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by ahead of the Indy Author Fair. Over 40 authors from a wide array of writing styles , genres, and experiences will be available to sign and sell their books. There will also be a meeting with the authors and writing workshops you can take part in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

An adult lemon shake-up canned cocktail!

INDIANAPOLIS — Dan Fahrner the CEO of Hi & Mighty Distillery and Jamie Fahrner their General Manager stopped by to share their new canned cocktail. The Lemon Shake-Up canned cocktail will be launching at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. To learn more about Hi & Mighty Distillery visit drinkhiandmighty.com.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Sleek: The Art of the Helmet

SPEEDWAY– We may not think of IndyCar driver helmets as works of art, but a new exhibit may change that. Sherman is exploring the art of the racing helmet at at the IMS Museum.
Fox 59

Downtown Indy’s End of Summer Bucket List

As July flies by and the summer rounds out, Downtown is the perfect place to check off your last bucket list items of the season! Whether you crave the energy of a concert or the stillness of a movie night on the lawn, the City Circle has it all!. Max...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

