Man accused of stealing more than $3,500 in ammunition from Shelbyville Rural King store

Police in Cumberland are investigating a burglary crime spree. Detectives released surveillance pictures showing a man wearing a mask and gloves and grabbing what he can. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/cumberland-police-investigating-burglary-crime-spree/
A Fishers kindergarten teacher has died more than two weeks after being involved in a crash in Lawrence that also killed her husband. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/fishers-kindergarten-teacher-dies-2-weeks-after-crash/
INDIANAPOLIS — Five times in the last ten days, federal prison sentences were handed down to repeat violent offenders as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Prosecutors hope the five cases send an important message. Running along of east Michigan near Sherman in October 2020, a man with 24 prior...
INDIANAPOLIS — Every day more than two people on average are shot in Indianapolis. Now, two women are making it their life goal to help victims of gun violence. Antonia Bailey lost her two children to gun violence in 2019. Deandra Dycus’ son was injured in a shooting in 2014 when he was 13, paralyzing him from the chest down.
INDIANAPOLIS – All of our records for today will continue even with the heavy rainfall that we have already picked up. We will also not break any temperature records for the day either. Record high temperature: 100° (1916) Record low temperature: 51° (1962) Record rainfall: 1.86″ (1981)...
INDIANAPOLIS – With the sharp cut-off of rainfall, the rainfall record on this date will hold another year. The cloud coverage and rainfall will also keep us below average for temperatures, so the record high temperature will hold as well. Record high temperature: 98° (1941) Record low temperature:...
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have pets, chances are you feel a little guilty when you drop them off to be boarded. Longtime Indy Veterinarian Anthony Buzzetti, also known as Dr. B, shared three tips to make the experience as comfortable as possible for your pet. Buzzetti also just opened his own boarding facility near the airport, Priority Boarding & Daycare. The grand opening is set for Aug. 6.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week isn’t just about the designers. There are creative professionals of all types working behind the scenes to make the shows happen, including hairstylists, makeup artists, photographers and models. Jasmine Norris, lead photographer for Indiana Fashion Week, dropped by Indy Now Thursday to demonstrate...
INDIANAPOLIS — This is Brooke, a sweet little 8-month-old pup who’s looking for a home. She’s one of many pets up for adoption at The Animal Protection League of Indiana in Anderson. The shelter is full of dogs and cats right now, so there’s a huge need for adopters.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gallery on 16th is the third location from the owners of Gallery Pastry Shop, with some of the same favorites like the croissants they’re known for, but it’s not a carbon copy. Gallery on 16th has a Mediterranean-inspired menu with additional pastry dishes you can’t...
INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, joined us Friday to talk about Donatos Pizza’s efforts to give back to the community, including a round-up campaign with all proceeds donated to Riley Hospital for Children and a campaign to support cancer survivors and their families. Jordan...
INDIANAPOLIS — Our friend and trusted financial expert Andy Mattingly has this gentle reminder for you: only 20 weeks or 150 days until Christmas. “If last year you said ‘I’m going to be better prepared’ you’re kind of running out of time,” said Mattingly, chief operating officer at Forum Credit Union.
INDIANAPOLIS — A Saturday morning walk in the park can double up as a chance to browse local vendors selling fresh produce, native plants, baked goods, jams, vinaigrettes and lots more. The Garfield Park Farmers Market, now in its seventh year, is open Saturdays, May through October, from 9...
INDIANAPOLIS — Jill Edwards the Adult Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by ahead of the Indy Author Fair. Over 40 authors from a wide array of writing styles , genres, and experiences will be available to sign and sell their books. There will also be a meeting with the authors and writing workshops you can take part in.
NOBLESVILLE — The city of Noblesville recently bought out a beloved local Mexican restaurant in preparation for new construction. The restaurant, El Camino Real, posted on their Facebook page July 25 that they were being “forced to close on 7/31/22”. The post reads as follows:. “Dear Community...
INDIANAPOLIS — Dan Fahrner the CEO of Hi & Mighty Distillery and Jamie Fahrner their General Manager stopped by to share their new canned cocktail. The Lemon Shake-Up canned cocktail will be launching at the 2022 Indiana State Fair. To learn more about Hi & Mighty Distillery visit drinkhiandmighty.com.
As July flies by and the summer rounds out, Downtown is the perfect place to check off your last bucket list items of the season! Whether you crave the energy of a concert or the stillness of a movie night on the lawn, the City Circle has it all!. Max...
INDIANAPOLIS — Our Table American Bistro in Bargersville is a family affair. Joe and Ginger Miller, parents of five, partnered with Ginger’s sister and brother-in-law to open the restaurant eight months ago. They wanted to create an atmosphere where guests could make memories and enjoy the moment, so...
