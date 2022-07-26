ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Kennnett runner makes initial full marathon an unforgettable one

By Neil Geoghegan
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNETT SQUARE >> There are lots of destination weddings, but a destination marathon?. Beau Fournier did exactly that last spring, and is now thinking about additional exotic locales across the globe to continue the trend. The Kennett native went all the way to Paris to participate in his first full marathon...

