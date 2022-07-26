4-H Helping Hands returns to Lawrence County Fair

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.

