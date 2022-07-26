ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo tabs $4 million in federal COVID recovery funds for sewer upgrades

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EODHU_0gtpFjcJ00

Pueblo City Council approved $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to upgrade sewer lines that will support developments in growing areas of the city.

On the southwest fringe of city limits, a sewer main line will be added on Northern Avenue between Bandera Parkway and Surfwood Lane. Another project will upgrade a main sewer line in the northwest section of the city between West 11th and West 21st streets.

The projects have been allocated $2 million each.

Developers usually need to pay for off-premise improvements spurred by their work, but the city can take advantage of the one-time federal grants to expedite the process for developers and “assist with that growth of the community in these areas,” Mayor Nick Gradisar told counselors at a July 18 work session.

All of the councilors approved the project closer to the city core with minimal discussion, but Vicente Martinez Ortega objected to public money being spent in an area of Pueblo where some homes sell for more than $500,000 and said that the city should be focused on more affordable housing.

Andrew Hayes, city director of public works, clarified that the project is not slated to benefit one particular development but support the growing southwest corner of Pueblo.

“This is an important piece of the puzzle in terms of supporting development in that southwest corner of town,” Hayes said.

ARPA uses elsewhere:Pueblo County pours more than $12 million into rural water projects

Larry Atencio said that he was also “not in favor of subsidizing high-end homes,” but funding the project with one-time money is a “win for everyone.”

“It's money that we didn't have before and we won't have again,” Atencio said.

Councilors also approved a first reading of ARPA grants Monday night totaling nearly $570,000 to seven community organizations in the consent agenda.

Councilor Regina Maestri asked for the items to be delayed to September until council received more information about the current balance of ARPA dollars, but her motion failed 3-4: Heather Graham and Lori Winner voted with Maestri.

Pueblo is receiving approximately $36.7 million in ARPA funding from the federal government, which has limitations on how it can be used.

Pueblo has also used ARPA funding on premium pay for essential workers, local nonprofits and a summer reading program. Funding must be spent by the end of 2024.

Previous reporting:About 20% of ARPA funds planned for sewer systems in developing areas of Pueblo

Comments / 3

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council gives final approval to emergency evacuation ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council passed an amended emergency evacuation ordinance in a 7-1 vote, meaning that it has received final approval on a second reading and vote. KRDO Councilman Randy Helms was excused from the meeting and did not vote. Two weeks ago, the Council voted unanimously The post Colorado Springs City Council gives final approval to emergency evacuation ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
villagerpublishing.com

CDHS names new director of the Office of Behavioral Health

Leora Joseph has been hired as the Director of the Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) for the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS). OBH now includes the two Mental Health Institutes at Pueblo and Fort Logan and Forensic Services. Joseph will lead the office in diversifying the programs and settings to serve clients’ individual needs and in providing timely services to get to the right outcomes sooner.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Pueblo RecycleWorks accepting old tires during Aug. 6 event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have tires you need to get rid of, Pueblo is offering a place for you to drop them off next weekend!. All city and county residents are invited to drop off up to eight tires at Pueblo RecycleWorks from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Car, SUV, light-duty truck, motorcycle, bicycle and ATV tires will be accepted; no tires with rims or tires from businesses will be permitted.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Covid#Water Projects#Federal Grants#Urban Construction#Public Health#General Health#Pueblo City Council#American
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso Co. GOP asks Sheriff candidate to consider stepping back from race

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Republican Party is asking Sheriff candidate Joe Roybal to "strongly consider stepping back" from the race, after questions were raised regarding the methods he used to get his name on the primary ballot. A video recorded in February shows Roybal at Dragonman's gun range. Roybal The post El Paso Co. GOP asks Sheriff candidate to consider stepping back from race appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Colo. 115 construction starts late July between Colorado Springs and Penrose

The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing a major improvement project on Colorado Highway 115 between Colorado Springs and Penrose starting the last week of July. Initial construction activities will require shoulder closures between Roca Roja Circle (mile point 35.5) to Rock Creek Canyon Road (MP 39). Crews are preparing for a major traffic pattern change, which will reduce approximately three miles of Hwy. 115 to one lane in each direction, in early August.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Second Developer Enters the Game to Develop Mega Project at Woodland Station

Can the Town’s Idle “Field of Dreams” Finally Strike Paydirt?. After years of disappointing proposals coming and going for two-plus decades, there are now two projects before the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to develop the Woodland Station area, once regarded as the possible commercial core of Woodland Park.
KXRM

El Paso County GOP urges Roybal to bow out of sheriff’s race

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County GOP has asked Undersheriff Joe Roybal to consider stepping back from his candidacy for El Paso County Sheriff. In a press release, the El Paso County GOP cited reports that Roybal committed an “unforced campaigning error” when he appeared in a video, since removed from Facebook, showing Mel […]
KXRM

Parkview Health system wins top awards

PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Medical Center is among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for spine surgery. The hospital was evaluated by Healthgrades, which evaluates performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. In addition, Parkview Medical Center is the only hospital...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs announces a new sister city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced on July 28 that Kranj, Slovenia will become Colorado Springs's new sister city. Kranj will join Fujiyoshida, Japan; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Nuevo Casas Gandes, Mexico; Canterbury-Bankstown, Australia; and Ancient Olympia Greece as sister cities. “Colorado Springs has a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Sunset’ amphitheater plans to have less than 800 on-site parking spots for 8,000 guests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- J.W. Roth, the man behind the 'Sunset', an outdoor amphitheater being built in the Polaris Pointe area, is hoping to attract some of the biggest artists to his new music mecca. He's also hoping to fill his 8,000-seat venue with just 793 parking spots on site. He says it wasn't always The post ‘Sunset’ amphitheater plans to have less than 800 on-site parking spots for 8,000 guests appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: ‘High-barrier’ shelters offer life instead of death

The seemingly intractable dilemma of the growing homelessness in Colorado Springs may be at a crossroads. A Gazette news report last week confirmed the New Promise Family Shelter on South Nevada Avenue will shutter its “low-barrier” doors at the end of July. It will transition to become a “high-barrier” operation requiring sobriety instead of permitting drug intemperance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy