A Jacksonville Beach brunch favorite is coming to Springfield

Last week, we introduced you to the burritodilla. This week, meet The Most Bomb Bloody Mary, a 64-ounce Bloody Mary with shrimp, a cheeseburger slider, crisp bacon strips, waffles, whole jalapenos, pickled okra, green olives, asparagus shoots and more. (Want more? There's also a 96-ounce size.)

It comes from Tulua Bistro, the popular brunch in Jacksonville Beach that opened just over a year ago at 798 3rd St. S.

And now, bistro co-owners Joey Brown and Lacey Ellard are bringing their monster Bloody Marys and other brunch fare to Springfield, where they are planning a second, much larger location at 1703 N. Main St.

And that other bunch fare includes Tulua's signature breakfast boards that allow diners to build their own breakfast, choosing from brunch classics and more, all served charcuterie style on a board. Read more from Teresa Stepzinski.

A Mayport classic is back

Closed for much of the past couple of years for repairs and renovations, Singleton's Seafood Shack is once again open.

The rustic Mayport dining landmark, known for its seafood fresh off the boats at the historic fishing village, has been drawing diners from all across Northeast Florida for generations as well as tourists following its appearance on the Guy Fieri-hosted "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" more than a decade ago.

So long, Sugarfire

Open just a year, Sugarfire Smokehouse Jacksonville has closed its doors.

The restaurant, a franchised location of the St. Louis-based BBQ favorite, closed Sunday at 12959 Atlantic Blvd. The restaurant was just one of four Sugarfire locations operating outside the St. Louis metro area.

"The decision to close was not an easy one, but ultimately it came down to three factors: supply chain shortages, staffing deficiencies, and inflation. The past year has been a challenge for everyone, and we want to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication," its owners noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Looking for your next BBQ favorite? See our list of the best in Jacksonville.

