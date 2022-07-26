ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

A Jacksonville Beach brunch favorite is coming to Springfield

By Gary T. Mills, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wpdwe_0gtpFija00

Last week, we introduced you to the burritodilla. This week, meet The Most Bomb Bloody Mary, a 64-ounce Bloody Mary with shrimp, a cheeseburger slider, crisp bacon strips, waffles, whole jalapenos, pickled okra, green olives, asparagus shoots and more. (Want more? There's also a 96-ounce size.)

It comes from Tulua Bistro, the popular brunch in Jacksonville Beach that opened just over a year ago at 798 3rd St. S.

And now, bistro co-owners Joey Brown and Lacey Ellard are bringing their monster Bloody Marys and other brunch fare to Springfield, where they are planning a second, much larger location at 1703 N. Main St.

And that other bunch fare includes Tulua's signature breakfast boards that allow diners to build their own breakfast, choosing from brunch classics and more, all served charcuterie style on a board. Read more from Teresa Stepzinski.

[I hope you're enjoying this free newsletter. Support from readers like you makes our coverage of Jacksonville's growing dining scene possible. If you're not already a subscriber, now is a great time to support local journalism. Here's how to subscribe.]

A Mayport classic is back

Closed for much of the past couple of years for repairs and renovations, Singleton's Seafood Shack is once again open.

The rustic Mayport dining landmark, known for its seafood fresh off the boats at the historic fishing village, has been drawing diners from all across Northeast Florida for generations as well as tourists following its appearance on the Guy Fieri-hosted "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" more than a decade ago.

So long, Sugarfire

Open just a year, Sugarfire Smokehouse Jacksonville has closed its doors.

The restaurant, a franchised location of the St. Louis-based BBQ favorite, closed Sunday at 12959 Atlantic Blvd. The restaurant was just one of four Sugarfire locations operating outside the St. Louis metro area.

"The decision to close was not an easy one, but ultimately it came down to three factors: supply chain shortages, staffing deficiencies, and inflation. The past year has been a challenge for everyone, and we want to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication," its owners noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Looking for your next BBQ favorite? See our list of the best in Jacksonville.

Programming note: I'll be out of town for the next two weeks. But be sure to check your inbox each Wednesday for the latest restaurant news.

And in case you missed it:

Meet the 'burritodilla':Bubbakoo's Burritos is coming to Jacksonville. Here's what we know, including what a 'burritodilla' is

Hungry for seafood? These Northeast Florida restaurants ranked among '15 best' in Florida

Custard? Yes please:Another Whit's Frozen Custard location is in the works for Jacksonville. Here's what we know

More restaurant news below.

Have a question about a restaurant opening or closing in your neighborhood? Let me know.

Cheers!

Gary Mills

The Florida Times-Union

Email: gmills@jacksonville.com

Twitter: @garytmills

Comments / 2

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sugarfire Smokehouse closes Jacksonville restaurant a year after opening

Sugarfire Smokehouse Jacksonville owner Juli Dharna posted on Facebook July 26 that it permanently closed July 24. “The decision to close was not an easy one, but ultimately it came down to three factors: supply chain shortages, staffing deficiencies and inflation,” she wrote on the Sugarfire Smokehouse BBQ Jacksonville Facebook page.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

River City Rollcall | What to do this weekend

There is rarely a dull moment in the River City. With the weekend upon us, Rance found a few options to enhance your experience with events that cover the gambit. Sunday, the Jax Melanin Market hosts their End of Summer Splash Extravaganza at 849 A. Randolph Blvd from 2 - 7pm. The community is invited to come out for free school supplies, fun, food, games and much more. Swimsuits and bathing suits are highly suggested!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Brunch#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Tulua Bistro#Seafood Shack
Action News Jax

First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works

A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. Richard Clark, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, presented JTA’s plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
INTERLACHEN, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas opening only Florida store in St. Johns Town Center

Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company that found a marketing niche by advertising on the Paramount Network ranching TV drama “Yellowstone,” intends to open in St. Johns Town Center. Tecovas intends to lease a 3,057-square-foot space at 4775 Town Center Parkway. It appears to be a former The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Dreamette sets grand opening in Springfield; Dunkin’ to Mandarin, St. Augustine

Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield posted on its Facebook page that its grand opening will be Aug. 13. It will open at noon after an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 1401 N. Main St. A 1,200-square-foot, 12-seat Dunkin’ drive-thru is in JEA service availability review for 0.66 acres on the east side of Old St. Augustine Road, north of Losco Road.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy