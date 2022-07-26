ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

News briefs: Goodwill starts business services, custodial division

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
Goodwill starts business services, custodial division

CHILLICOTHE — Goodwill of South Central Ohio has started a new business services contracts division and resurrected its Good and Clean custodial service.

The new division aims to assist local manufacturers and small businesses by providing contract services for repetitive tasks such as kitting, sorting, packaging, light assembly/disassembly, mailings, bag stuffing, labeling, and product fulfillment.

On July 1, Goodwill also officially resurrected its Good and Clean custodial service with a contract cleaning ODOT’s Larrick Lane garage in Chillicothe.

“We’re excited about starting contract work which not only can help local business and manufacturing but also provide new job opportunities for the communities we serve including those with disabilities and challenges,” said Jona Ison, Business Development and Communications Coordinator.

Like Goodwill’s retail and internal recycling divisions, business services will also provide another revenue stream to continue growing services for individuals with disabilities and challenges across its eight-county region. As of July 2022, Goodwill of South Central Ohio programs are serving nearly 300 people across its region. Anyone interested in custodial or business service contracts should contact Jona Ison at 740-702- 4000 Ext. 135 or jona.ison@gwisco.org to discuss needs and get a quote

Volunteers for Adena Mansion and Gardens Fair Booth

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Mansion and Gardens is going out to the fair again this year. If you would like to volunteer to help the days and times are as followed:

  • Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 9p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m., and 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m., and 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 12 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 13 5 to 9 p.m.

To volunteer and for more information please contact Paige Foraker at 740-772-1500 or by emailing pforaker@adenamansion.com.

Local youth receives state 4-H award

CHILLICOTHE — The 2022 Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards were presented earlier this month at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus. Local 4-H member Ruth Beery received the Veterinary Science Achievement Award.

Ruth Beery, 18, is a 13-year member of the Ragged Ridge Ramblers 4-H Club. She is active in veterinary science and market poultry projects. Ruth is the daughter of Brian and Sadie Beery from Frankfort, Ohio, and is a current senior at Adena High School. She plans to attend Wilmington College this fall to major in Animal Science to pursue a career in Veterinary Medicine.

Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding work in their project area. Twenty-nine youth received 2022 honors. The evening was hosted by the Ohio 4-H Foundation.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, with more than 84,000 young Ohioans participating in 4-H clubs, groups and special interest programs.

Mighty Pottery Throwdown this Saturday

CHILLICOTHE — Mark your calendar for the Mighty Pottery Throwdown from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, downtown near the Mighty Children’s Museum, on East 4th Street, between Paint and Mulberry.

Crafts and food for sale, pottery demonstrations and chances to try out a pottery wheel at $5 for a 10 minute mini session.

Several potters will also compete throughout the day in some pottery throwdown competitions. One of the throwdowns will actually have the potters competing blindfolded.

There will also be, for a small fee, a chance for the kiddos to make an item out of clay. This is a Family event, so mark your calendars. There will also be a silent auction. The event is being held to raise money for a Splash Pad for Chillicothe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

