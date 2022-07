A Bridgeport woman says an ex-boyfriend who deliberately ran her over with his vehicle has still not been arrested. The incident happened last week on Olive Street. The 24-year-old, who asked News 12 to identify her as Jessica, says she suffered a broken leg and other serious injuries when her ex-boyfriend deliberately hit her with his car before driving away, leaving her bleeding heavily in the street. Jessica says she has a restraining order against the man and the incident was all caught on video. She says she does not feel safe.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO