St. Cloud woman accused of cutting man with knife

A St. Cloud woman is accused of cutting a man with a knife and punching and biting him and he is accused of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, according to two Benton County criminal complaints.

Cherry Carpenter, 31, faces one felony count of second-degree assault, one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of fleeing from a peace officer on foot.

Police received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday from a St. Cloud residence and heard a female voice screaming at a male to leave and keep his hands off her. Police determined the call came from a phone number belonging to Carpenter.

The man involved was determined to be Donnie Donte Moorehead, 31, of Minneapolis. St. Cloud police verified there was an active Benton County probationary domestic abuse no contact order preventing Moorehead from having contact with Carpenter or being within three blocks of the residence. Both Moorehead and Carpenter were located inside the residence. Moorehead was also arrested and faces one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, according to a Benton County criminal complaint against him.

Police noticed a laceration on Moorehead's left and right forearms and bruising to his chest. Moorehead told officers that Carpenter cut him with a knife, punched him in the head and bit him, according to the complaint.

Carpenter told police nothing physical happened between them and it was just arguing. She was aware of the domestic abuse no contact order preventing Moorehead from having contact with her, according to the complaint against her.

Carpenter was previously convicted in Ramsey County in 2020 for a order for protection violation. Moorehead was previously convicted of a no contact order violation in Ramsey County in 2014, domestic assault in Ramsey County in 2015 and a domestic abuse no contact order violation in two cases in Benton County in 2021.