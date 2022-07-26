ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

St. Cloud woman accused of cutting man with knife

By Times staff report
 2 days ago
A St. Cloud woman is accused of cutting a man with a knife and punching and biting him and he is accused of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, according to two Benton County criminal complaints.

Cherry Carpenter, 31, faces one felony count of second-degree assault, one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of fleeing from a peace officer on foot.

Police received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday from a St. Cloud residence and heard a female voice screaming at a male to leave and keep his hands off her. Police determined the call came from a phone number belonging to Carpenter.

The man involved was determined to be Donnie Donte Moorehead, 31, of Minneapolis. St. Cloud police verified there was an active Benton County probationary domestic abuse no contact order preventing Moorehead from having contact with Carpenter or being within three blocks of the residence. Both Moorehead and Carpenter were located inside the residence. Moorehead was also arrested and faces one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, according to a Benton County criminal complaint against him.

Police noticed a laceration on Moorehead's left and right forearms and bruising to his chest. Moorehead told officers that Carpenter cut him with a knife, punched him in the head and bit him, according to the complaint.

Carpenter told police nothing physical happened between them and it was just arguing. She was aware of the domestic abuse no contact order preventing Moorehead from having contact with her, according to the complaint against her.

Carpenter was previously convicted in Ramsey County in 2020 for a order for protection violation. Moorehead was previously convicted of a no contact order violation in Ramsey County in 2014, domestic assault in Ramsey County in 2015 and a domestic abuse no contact order violation in two cases in Benton County in 2021.

Bring Me The News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Rush City prison cell. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections. Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old man died in his prison cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City this month. According to the Department of the Corrections, Derrick Deangelo Catchings was found unresponsive...
RUSH CITY, MN
hot1047.com

Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

A shooting overnight in Minneapolis marks the 50th homicide in the city so far in 2022. The shooting, near Target Field, on 4th St. North between 1st and 2nd Ave. left one man dead and two others hospitalized after a fight broke out inside a nearby business and spilled out onto the street. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 AM.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin

AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.    
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trespassing suspect punches St. Cloud police officer

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A St. Cloud police officer suffered minor injuries after being punched in the face by a trespassing suspect. Officers were called to business Monday evening on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South, where they encountered the 20-year-old suspect, who is from St. Cloud. Police...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

A teen was arrested on charges of riot and disorderly conduct following what police describe as a "large fight" in a St. Cloud parking lot Monday evening. Police were alerted to the incident when officers heard shots fired while searching for another suspect, with several 911 callers at the same time reporting people "actively fighting" in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Yard

(KNSI) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud. On Wednesday, officers were called around 5:12 a.m. for an unresponsive man lying on the grass in a yard in the 800-block of 8th Avenue North. The man, Troy Michael Kapol, was deceased. The 53-year-old from St. Cloud was found at a property he did not own.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Minnesota

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its employees was arrested for DWI in Minnesota. Deputy Savanna Graser was booked into the Becker County Jail on Saturday. The office was notified of her arrest Monday. Graser began working for the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
