There were numerous postings on Facebook regarding fires in our county. Now is not the time to try to burn trash. I was worried about my oldest grandson and called to see if his house was anywhere near the fires. Thankfully, he was okay. He told me he saw one of the fires and stopped to assist others who were volunteering prior to the arrival of fire departments. He pulled his pressure washer off the work truck; folks were getting hoses and hooking up to keep the fire contained as best as they could. Unfortunately, he did see the house and barns burn.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO